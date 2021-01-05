Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. Army Spc. Mackensey Canales, 181st Field Artillery Regiment medic, places a bandage on an Airman’s shoulder after administering the COVID-19 vaccination at the COVID-19 vaccine point of distribution (COVID POD) at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 1, 2021. The 380th Expeditionary Medical Group directed all unvaccinated troops new to the base to attend the COVID POD to either receive or officially decline the vaccination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 05:13
|Photo ID:
|6626598
|VIRIN:
|210501-F-VZ160-1007
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
