U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rodney Bosserman, a 380th Expeditionary Medical Group medical support flight airman, prepares vaccinations for the COVID-19 vaccine point of distribution (COVID POD) at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, May 1, 2021. This is the second large batch of the Janssen vaccine received by the 380th EMDG, with a total of 1,400 vaccines to be administered to Department of Defense personnel in country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 05:13 Photo ID: 6626594 VIRIN: 210501-F-VZ160-1003 Resolution: 7834x5223 Size: 4.93 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.