    Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 6 of 8]

    Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airmen undergoes a temperature screen before receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 1, 2021. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed fever as one criterion for screening for potential COVID-19 infection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 05:13
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    united arab emirates
    vaccination
    AFCENT
    al dhafra
    COVID-19

