President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk with Maj. Gen. John Healy, 22nd Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Vicki Robertson, 94th Airlift Wing command chief, as they make their way across the flightline to Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga on April 29, 2021. The president and first lady arrived to the base via Marine One where they were greeted by base leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Park)

