President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins

President Joe Biden waves to onlookers before boarding Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga on April 29, 2021. The president and first lady arrived to the base via Marine One where they were greeted by base leadership before heading back to Washington, D.C. on Air Force One. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Park)

