    President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins [Image 2 of 8]

    President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Andrew Park 

    94th Airlift Wing

    A CV-22 Osprey lands on the flightline at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. shortly before the arrival of Marine One on April 29, 2021. The helicopter brought President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to the base where they boarded Air Force One and departed for Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 14:38
    Photo ID: 6623880
    VIRIN: 210429-F-CA297-0011
    Resolution: 5138x3425
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

