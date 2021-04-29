President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins

A CV-22 Osprey lands on the flightline at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. shortly before the arrival of Marine One on April 29, 2021. The helicopter brought President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to the base where they boarded Air Force One and departed for Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Park)

