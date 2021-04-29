President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins

Air Force One is parked on the flightline at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. and awaits the arrival of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, April 29, 2021. The two arrived via Marine One, where they were greeted by Dobbins leadership and escorted to Air Force One. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Park)

