    President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins [Image 1 of 8]

    President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins

    DOBBINS ARB, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Andrew Park 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Air Force One is parked on the flightline at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. and awaits the arrival of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, April 29, 2021. The two arrived via Marine One, where they were greeted by Dobbins leadership and escorted to Air Force One. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 14:37
    Photo ID: 6623879
    VIRIN: 210429-F-CA297-0008
    Resolution: 4991x3327
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: DOBBINS ARB, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    president
    georgia
    POTUS
    air force one

