President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins

Marine One taxis on the flightline at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. on April 29, 2021. The helicopter brought President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to the base where they boarded Air Force One and departed for Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Park)

