President Joe Biden speaks with Maj. Gen. John Healy, 22nd Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Vicki Robertson, 94th Airlift Wing command chief, shortly before boarding Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga on April 29, 2021. The president and first lady arrived to the base via Marine One where they were greeted by base leadership before heading back to Washington, D.C. on Air Force One. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Park)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 14:38 Photo ID: 6623885 VIRIN: 210429-F-CA297-0270 Resolution: 2410x3615 Size: 4.35 MB Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.