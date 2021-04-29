Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins [Image 6 of 8]

    President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Andrew Park 

    94th Airlift Wing

    President Joe Biden speaks with Maj. Gen. John Healy, 22nd Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Vicki Robertson, 94th Airlift Wing command chief, shortly before boarding Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga on April 29, 2021. The president and first lady arrived to the base via Marine One where they were greeted by base leadership before heading back to Washington, D.C. on Air Force One. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Park)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 14:38
    Photo ID: 6623885
    VIRIN: 210429-F-CA297-0270
    Resolution: 2410x3615
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins
    President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins
    President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins
    President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins
    President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins
    President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins
    President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins
    President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    president
    georgia
    POTUS
    air force one

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT