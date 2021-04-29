President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins

President Joe Biden speaks with Maj. Gen. John Healy, 22nd Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Vicki Robertson, 94th Airlift Wing command chief, shortly before boarding Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga on April 29, 2021. The president and first lady arrived to the base via Marine One where they were greeted by base leadership before heading back to Washington, D.C. on Air Force One. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Park)
|04.29.2021
|04.30.2021 14:38
|6623885
|210429-F-CA297-0270
|2410x3615
|4.35 MB
|DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US
|3
|1
