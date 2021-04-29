Air Force One prepares for takeoff at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. on April 29, 2021. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived earlier via Marine One, where they were greeted by Dobbins leadership and escorted to Air Force One. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Park)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 14:38 Photo ID: 6623886 VIRIN: 210429-F-CA297-0376 Resolution: 4436x2958 Size: 5.44 MB Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Biden, First Lady arrive at Dobbins [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.