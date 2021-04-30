Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Getting the wheels rolling

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonah Romine, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, attempts to remove a tire from a wheel, March 31, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Vehicle maintenance repairs a variety of vehicles – from K-loaders to passenger trucks – maintaining the third largest fleet in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting the wheels rolling [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

