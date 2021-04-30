Getting the wheels rolling

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Liliana Hernandez, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintainer, repairs components of an air compressor, March 31, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Vehicle maintainers are trained to work on a variety of vehicles to ensure that no unit’s job has to be stopped due to a broken vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

