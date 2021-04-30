U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emmanuel Rubio, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of the vehicle maintenance main shop, works on removal of a turbocharger intake hose, March 31, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The newest process improvements to the vehicle maintenance shop have eliminated redundant maintenance procedures, ensuring a faster turnaround time for the customer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 05:50 Photo ID: 6623348 VIRIN: 210331-F-RV963-1034 Resolution: 5664x3769 Size: 6.97 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Getting the wheels rolling [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.