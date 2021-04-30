U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emmanuel Rubio, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of the vehicle maintenance main shop, works on removal of a turbocharger intake hose, March 31, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The newest process improvements to the vehicle maintenance shop have eliminated redundant maintenance procedures, ensuring a faster turnaround time for the customer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 05:50
|Photo ID:
|6623349
|VIRIN:
|210331-F-RV963-1042
|Resolution:
|5709x3798
|Size:
|7.53 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Getting the wheels rolling [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS
