    Getting the wheels rolling [Image 9 of 15]

    Getting the wheels rolling

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emmanuel Rubio, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of the vehicle maintenance main shop, works on removal of a turbocharger intake hose, March 31, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The newest process improvements to the vehicle maintenance shop have eliminated redundant maintenance procedures, ensuring a faster turnaround time for the customer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 05:50
    Photo ID: 6623349
    VIRIN: 210331-F-RV963-1042
    Resolution: 5709x3798
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting the wheels rolling [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    379 AEW
    379 ELRS
    AFCENT
    Grand Slam Wing
    Vehicle Ops
    Vehicle MX

