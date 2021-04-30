U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonah Romine, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, attempts to remove a tire from a wheel, March 31, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Vehicle maintenance repairs a variety of vehicles – from K-loaders to passenger trucks – maintaining the third largest fleet in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 05:50
|Photo ID:
|6623351
|VIRIN:
|210331-F-RV963-1026
|Resolution:
|7512x5008
|Size:
|25.18 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Getting the wheels rolling [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
