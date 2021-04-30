Getting the wheels rolling

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonah Romine, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, attempts to remove a tire from a wheel, March 31, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Vehicle maintenance repairs a variety of vehicles – from K-loaders to passenger trucks – maintaining the third largest fleet in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

