A bucket of grease awaits application to a tire, March 31, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The grease is used by 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technicians to help separate wheels from tires for repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 05:50 Photo ID: 6623344 VIRIN: 210331-F-RV963-1032 Resolution: 5431x3613 Size: 11.57 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Getting the wheels rolling [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.