U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Davis, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron material handling equipment maintainer, uses a squeegee to clean the shop floor after a completed repair, March 31, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Maintaining a clean working environment prevents safety incidents caused by a wet or slippery floor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 05:50 Photo ID: 6623346 VIRIN: 210331-F-RV963-1045 Resolution: 3753x2681 Size: 3.54 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Getting the wheels rolling [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.