U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Davis, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron material handling equipment maintainer, uses a squeegee to clean the shop floor after a completed repair, March 31, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Maintaining a clean working environment prevents safety incidents caused by a wet or slippery floor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 05:50
|Photo ID:
|6623346
|VIRIN:
|210331-F-RV963-1045
|Resolution:
|3753x2681
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Getting the wheels rolling [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
