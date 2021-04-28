U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of United States Army Forces Command, shakes hands with a Soldier attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) in Mililani, Hawaii, April 27, 2021. Gen. Garrett was given a walkthrough of one of the training sites used for JOTC Waterborne Operations, a unique capability of the 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 03:55
|Photo ID:
|6623306
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-LU759-0006
|Resolution:
|6055x4037
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|MILILANI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
