    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID [Image 5 of 13]

    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of United States Army Forces Command, and Col. Jeffrey VanAntwerp, Deputy Commander of Operations, 25th Infantry Division, discuss the geography of the area as Col. VanAntwerp gestures at the mountains shown on the map on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 27, 2021. Gen. Garrett’s visit to the range included a showcase of the Waianae Mountain Range and other features as well as a short demonstration of robotic targets known as Trackless Motorized Infantry Targets. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 03:55
    Photo ID: 6623303
    VIRIN: 210428-A-LU759-0004
    Resolution: 6272x4181
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tropic Lightning
    Light Fighter
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division

