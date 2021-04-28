FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare a UH-60 Black Hawk for take-off in Mililani, Hawaii, April 27, 2021. U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of United States Army Forces Command visited the 25th Infantry Division to discuss current topics, such as the 25th ID’s Squad Leader Forum and “People First” initiatives as well as to view Lightning Academy capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

