Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID [Image 6 of 13]

    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID

    MILILANI, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of United States Army Forces Command, and Col. Jeffrey VanAntwerp, Deputy Commander of Operations, 25th Infantry Division, speak with a Soldier attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) in Mililani, Hawaii, April 27, 2021. Gen. Garrett was given a walkthrough of one of the training sites used for JOTC Waterborne Operations, a unique capability of the 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 03:55
    Photo ID: 6623304
    VIRIN: 210428-A-LU759-0005
    Resolution: 6213x4142
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: MILILANI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID
    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID
    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID
    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID
    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID
    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID
    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID
    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID
    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID
    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID
    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID
    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID
    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tropic Lightning
    Light Fighter
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT