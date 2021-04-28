FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID

U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of United States Army Forces Command, and Col. Jeffrey VanAntwerp, Deputy Commander of Operations, 25th Infantry Division, speak with a Soldier attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) in Mililani, Hawaii, April 27, 2021. Gen. Garrett was given a walkthrough of one of the training sites used for JOTC Waterborne Operations, a unique capability of the 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

