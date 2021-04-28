FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID

U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of United States Army Forces Command, and Col. Jeffrey VanAntwerp, Deputy Commander of Operations, 25th Infantry Division, discuss the geography of the area as Col. VanAntwerp gestures at the mountains shown on the map on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 27, 2021. Gen. Garrett’s visit to the range included a showcase of the Waianae Mountain Range and other features as well as a short demonstration of robotic targets known as Trackless Motorized Infantry Targets. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US