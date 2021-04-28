FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID

U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of United States Army Forces Command, moves through the line at the 25th Infantry Division Consolidated Dining Facility (Sustainment Bistro) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 27, 2021. Senior leaders from the 25th ID gathered for a meeting at the Sustainment Bistro during Gen. Garrett’s visit to discuss current topics and “People First” initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 04.28.2021
Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US