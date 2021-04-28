Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID [Image 10 of 13]

    FORSCOM Commander visits 25th ID

    O'AHU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade leans out of a UH-60 Black Hawk during an aerial tour of O'ahu, Hawaii, April 27, 2021. U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of United States Army Forces Command visited the 25th Infantry Division to discuss current topics, such as the 25th ID’s Squad Leader Forum and “People First” initiatives as well as to view Lightning Academy capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Tropic Lightning
    Light Fighter
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division

