U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages building renovation projects at the Baumholder Military Community

Crews carry out utility work associated with multiple ongoing building renovation efforts on Smith Barracks adjacent to ongoing barracks renovation work on the Smith Barracks portion of the Baumholder Military Community on April 22, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages design, construction and renovation of facilities for service members and their families throughout Europe, including at the Baumholder Military Community, which is a part of the larger U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

