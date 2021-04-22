Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages building renovation projects at the Baumholder Military Community [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages building renovation projects at the Baumholder Military Community

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Baumholder Project Office Lead Chris Hood of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District watches as crews carry out utility work associated with multiple ongoing building renovation efforts on the Smith Barracks portion of the Baumholder Military Community on April 22, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages design, construction and renovation of facilities for service members and their families throughout Europe, including at the Baumholder Military Community, which is a part of the larger U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 03:34
    Photo ID: 6617596
    VIRIN: 210422-A-WZ074-030
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 13.72 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages building renovation projects at the Baumholder Military Community [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Baumholder
    Military Construction
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District

