The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District’s Baumholder Project Office, where personnel manage construction projects in the Baumholder Military Community, is seen here April 22, 2021. Europe District personnel manage the design, construction and renovation of facilities for service members and their families throughout Europe, including at the Baumholder Military Community - which is a part of the larger U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 03:34 Photo ID: 6617595 VIRIN: 210422-A-WZ074-001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 7.1 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages building renovation projects at the Baumholder Military Community [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.