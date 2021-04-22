Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages building renovation projects at the Baumholder Military Community

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages building renovation projects at the Baumholder Military Community

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Baumholder Project Office Lead Chris Hood of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District looks over construction activities at the ongoing renovation of Building 8108 on the Smith Barracks portion of the Baumholder Military Community on April 22, 2021. The building is expected to be occupied by the 421st Medical Battalion once renovations are complete and is undergoing a thorough renovation to provide its next tenant with a new, modern space. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages building renovation projects at the Baumholder Military Community [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Baumholder
    Military Construction
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District

