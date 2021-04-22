Baumholder Project Office Lead Chris Hood of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District walks through the interior of the ongoing barracks renovation work on the Smith Barracks portion of the Baumholder Military Community on April 22, 2021. The building is one of two barracks currently being renovated as part of efforts to ensure enough high quality barracks facilities are available to accommodate the expected growth at Baumholder over the coming years. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.27.2021 03:34 Photo ID: 6617599 VIRIN: 210422-A-WZ074-036 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 14.79 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages building renovation projects at the Baumholder Military Community [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.