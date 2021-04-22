U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages building renovation projects at the Baumholder Military Community

Baumholder Project Office Lead Chris Hood of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District walks through the interior of the ongoing renovation of Building 8108 – a part of the Smith Barracks portion of the Baumholder Military Community - on April 22, 2021. The building is expected to be occupied by the 421st Medical Battalion once renovations are complete and is undergoing a thorough renovation to provide its next tenant with a new, modern space. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

