Baumholder Project Office Lead Chris Hood of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District walks through the interior of the ongoing renovation of Building 8108 – a part of the Smith Barracks portion of the Baumholder Military Community - on April 22, 2021. The building is expected to be occupied by the 421st Medical Battalion once renovations are complete and is undergoing a thorough renovation to provide its next tenant with a new, modern space. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 03:34
|Photo ID:
|6617600
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-WZ074-011
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|15.39 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages building renovation projects at the Baumholder Military Community [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
