Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training

U.S. Army veterinary staff, 106 Medical Detachment, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashley Ripka, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron, center, load a canine training manikin inside an ambulance during a joint medical evacuation training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 13, 2021. Military working dog teams from the 8th Security Forces Squadron participated in a joint medevac training exercise with the units from Camp Humphreys to observe and calculate the steps needed to properly execute a medevac for MWDs and their handlers, as well as reevaluate and develop processes for continuity and quick action responses in these kinds of scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

