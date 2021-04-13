Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training [Image 4 of 9]

    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Austin West, 8th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Bonus, wait their turn for familiarization training during a joint medical evacuation training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 13, 2021. The handlers gradually exposed the MWDs to the helicopters to familiarize them with the noises and vibrations to reduce their anxiety while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 22:05
    Photo ID: 6617353
    VIRIN: 210413-F-BZ793-1171
    Resolution: 5819x3885
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training

    medevac
    MWD
    joint training

