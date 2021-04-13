Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training

Two U.S. Army HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters fly back to Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, during a joint medical evacuation training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 13, 2021. Teams from the 8th Security Forces Squadron military working dogs participated in the first joint medevac training exercise with the units from Camp Humphreys to observe and calculate the steps needed to properly execute a medevac for MWDs and their handlers as well as reevaluate and develop processes for continuity and quick action responses in these kinds of scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

