Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training

A U.S. Army HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter hovers over the flightline during a joint medical evacuation training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 13, 2021. Military working dog teams from the 8th Security Forces Squadron participated in the first joint medevac training exercise with the units from Camp Humphreys, to observe and calculate the steps needed to properly execute a medevac for MWDs and their handlers as well as reevaluate and develop processes for continuity and quick action responses in these kinds of scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

