Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training

Senior Airman Austin West, 8th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Bonus, sit inside a U.S. Army HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter for familiarization training during a joint medevac training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 13, 2021. The handlers gradually exposed the MWDs to the helicopters to familiarize them with the noises and vibrations to reduce their anxiety while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

