Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training [Image 6 of 9]

    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nathan Hood, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion flight medic, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, prepares a litter for demonstration during a joint medical evacuation training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 13, 2021. Military working dog teams from the 8th Security Forces Squadron participated in the first joint medevac training exercise with the units from Camp Humphreys to observe and calculate the steps needed to properly execute a medevac for MWDs and their handlers as well as reevaluate and develop processes for continuity and quick action responses in these kinds of scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 22:05
    Photo ID: 6617355
    VIRIN: 210413-F-BZ793-1224
    Resolution: 5800x3836
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training
    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training
    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training
    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training
    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training
    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training
    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training
    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training
    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    MWD
    joint training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT