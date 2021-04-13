Kunsan, Camp Humphreys participate in joint MWD medevac training

U.S. Army Soldiers from Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, escort 8th Security Forces Squadron military working dog teams to an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during a joint medevac training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 13, 2021. The handlers gradually exposed the MWDs to the helicopters to familiarize them with the noises and vibrations to reduce their anxiety while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

Date Taken: 04.13.2021