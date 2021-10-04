137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

Staff Sgt. Isaac Brinegar (left) and Staff Sgt. Daniel Hampton (right), both tactical air control party (TACP) specialists with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron (146th ASOS) update an instructor prior to moving from their initial rally point to an observation point at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 10, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise . The TACPs were given a starting position and an objective and then expected to move organically throughout the range while maintaining cover, avoiding detection in a congested exercise environment, and providing deep reconnaissance on their target — all with the support on an MC-12 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

