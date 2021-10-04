137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

Staff Sgt. Daniel Hampton (right), a tactical air control party (TACP) specialist with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron (146th ASOS) works with another 146th ASOS TACP as they move out of the woods toward an observation point to meet the rest of their reconnaissance team at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 10, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) . During this training, the 146th ASOS trained on deep reconnaissance with a special focus on night operations and night targeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

