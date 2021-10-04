Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark. [Image 6 of 7]

    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

    RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Andrew LaMoreaux  

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Hampton (right), a tactical air control party (TACP) specialist with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron (146th ASOS) works with another 146th ASOS TACP as they move out of the woods toward an observation point to meet the rest of their reconnaissance team at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 10, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) . During this training, the 146th ASOS trained on deep reconnaissance with a special focus on night operations and night targeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 18:57
    Photo ID: 6615290
    VIRIN: 210410-Z-HL234-0090
    Resolution: 6460x4307
    Size: 18.96 MB
    Location: RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark. [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.
    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.
    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.
    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.
    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.
    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.
    137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Will Rogers Air National Guard Base
    137th Special Operations Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT