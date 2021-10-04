137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

Tactical air control party specialists with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron hide behind a hill while providing reconnaissance to both the MC-12W flying overhead and the 285th Special Operations Intelligence Squadron in a nearby mobile intelligence processing, exploitation and dissemination trailer to build a targeting package from an observation point at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 10, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise . The TACPs started with information distributed through intelligence and then worked with the MC-12W intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft to verify key identifiable features of their target that could be used to verify and correlate the accuracy of previous intelligence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

