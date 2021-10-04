Tactical air control party (TACP) specialists from the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron (146th ASOS) use a temporary observation point to get a better understanding of their immediate area at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 10, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise. The MC-12 W intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft provided eyes-in-sky intelligence to the 146th ASOS TACPs as they moved to a more covered position and prepared for deep reconnaissance target development. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 18:57
|Photo ID:
|6615288
|VIRIN:
|210410-Z-HL234-0126
|Resolution:
|8142x5428
|Size:
|36.39 MB
|Location:
|RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark. [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
