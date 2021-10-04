137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

Tactical air control party (TACP) specialists from the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron (146th ASOS) use a temporary observation point to get a better understanding of their immediate area at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 10, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise. The MC-12 W intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft provided eyes-in-sky intelligence to the 146th ASOS TACPs as they moved to a more covered position and prepared for deep reconnaissance target development. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

