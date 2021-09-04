Staff Sgt. Brock Williams, a tactical air control party (TACP) specialist with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron (146th ASOS), gets a gauge of the surrounding area while the small reconnaissance team begins to set up an observation point at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 9, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise. The 146th ASOS TACPs trained on moving organically and covertly through different terrains during both day and night operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2021 18:57 Photo ID: 6615285 VIRIN: 210410-Z-HL234-0016 Resolution: 7209x4806 Size: 23.72 MB Location: RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark. [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.