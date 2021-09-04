Staff Sgt. Brock Williams, a tactical air control party (TACP) specialist with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron (146th ASOS), gets a gauge of the surrounding area while the small reconnaissance team begins to set up an observation point at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 9, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise. The 146th ASOS TACPs trained on moving organically and covertly through different terrains during both day and night operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 18:57
|Photo ID:
|6615285
|VIRIN:
|210410-Z-HL234-0016
|Resolution:
|7209x4806
|Size:
|23.72 MB
|Location:
|RAZORBACK RANGE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark. [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT