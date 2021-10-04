137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

Staff Sgt. Daniel Hampton (right), a tactical air control party (TACP) specialist with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron (146th ASOS), uses a hand-held radio to check in with range control before moving to an observation point at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 10, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO). Range control monitors the entire range during training events to ensure the safety of personnel on the ground and deconfliction of any aircraft flying overhead — thereby ensuring a safe and successful training mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

