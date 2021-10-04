137th SOW participates in Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise at Razorback Range, Ark.

Staff Sgt. Isaac Brinegar, a tactical air control party (TACP) specialist with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron (146th ASOS), communicates back to the operations center at an established initial rally point at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., April 10, 2021, as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) exercise. The 146th ASOS TACPs practiced working in a congested, degraded environment and using high frequency radios to practice beyond-line-of-sight communication. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

