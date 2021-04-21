Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, took a photo with members of the 372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment at Muscatatuck, Indiana, April 21, 2021. Lombardo posed for the photo after a town hall he held with the Soldiers, during his visit of Exercise Guardian Response 21. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Lee)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 15:53
|Photo ID:
|6614594
|VIRIN:
|210421-A-HL401-706
|Resolution:
|5726x3817
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo poses with the 372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Steven Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT