Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo talks to soldiers from the 307th Chemical Company [Image 2 of 7]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo talks to soldiers from the 307th Chemical Company

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Steven Lee 

    209th Public Affairs Detachment (Broadcast)

    Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, talked with two Soldiers from the 307th Chemical Company at Muscatatuck, Indiana, April 21, 2021. Lombardo asked the Soldiers what their job positions were during Exercise Guardian Response 21. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 15:54
    Photo ID: 6614589
    VIRIN: 210421-A-HL401-140
    Resolution: 5828x3886
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo talks to soldiers from the 307th Chemical Company [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Steven Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo visits soldiers during Guardian Response
    Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo talks to soldiers from the 307th Chemical Company
    Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo tours Muscatatuck Urban Training Center Museum
    Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo talks to 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element
    Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo recognizes junior enlisted soldier
    Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo recognizes senior non-commissioned officer
    Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo poses with the 372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana
    Muscatatuck
    exercise
    chemical company
    307th
    Andrew Lombardo
    guardian response
    307th chemical company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT