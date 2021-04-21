Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo recognizes senior non-commissioned officer [Image 6 of 7]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo recognizes senior non-commissioned officer

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Steven Lee 

    209th Public Affairs Detachment (Broadcast)

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. David Lamb, the operations noncommissioned officer for the 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element during Exercise Guardian Response 21, received an Army Reserve coin from Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, at Muscatatuck, Indiana, April 21, 2021. Lamb was recognized for his achievements in the preparation and movement of the 314th Soldiers and all its downtrace units to Indiana to provide public affairs support to Exercise Guardian Response 21. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Lee)

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo recognizes senior non-commissioned officer [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Steven Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

