Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo recognizes senior non-commissioned officer

U.S. Army Master Sgt. David Lamb, the operations noncommissioned officer for the 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element during Exercise Guardian Response 21, received an Army Reserve coin from Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, at Muscatatuck, Indiana, April 21, 2021. Lamb was recognized for his achievements in the preparation and movement of the 314th Soldiers and all its downtrace units to Indiana to provide public affairs support to Exercise Guardian Response 21. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Lee)

Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US