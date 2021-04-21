Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo visits soldiers during Guardian Response

Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, observed a training exercise during Exercise Guardian Response 21 at Muscatatuck, Indiana, April 21, 2021. Lombardo was observing how the victims of a radiation disaster are handled by National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Lee)
