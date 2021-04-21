Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo recognizes junior enlisted soldier

U.S. Army Pfc. Kevin Butler, left, member of the 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, received an Army Reserve coin from Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, April 21, 2021. Butler was recognized for his accomplishments as a junior enlisted Soldier during Exercise Guardian Response 21. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Lee)

Date Taken: 04.21.2021
Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US