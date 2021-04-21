U.S. Army Pfc. Kevin Butler, left, member of the 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, received an Army Reserve coin from Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, April 21, 2021. Butler was recognized for his accomplishments as a junior enlisted Soldier during Exercise Guardian Response 21. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Lee)
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo recognizes junior enlisted soldier [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Steven Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
